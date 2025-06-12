Govt Announces Seven New State Departments

Kenya has established seven new state departments following a fresh reorganization of the government.

In a circular issued on June 9, 2025, Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei announced the changes to all Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, and the Attorney General.

Koskei said the changes are part of a new directive issued through Executive Order No. 1 of 2025, which replaces the previous Executive Order No. 2 of 2023.

“This order codifies various changes to the structure of government, as previously notified,” read part of the statement.

The newly created state departments are: the State Department for National Government Co-ordination; State Department for Science, Research and Innovation; State Department for Public Investments and Assets Management; State Department for Special Programmes; State Department for Aviation and Aerospace Development; State Department for Children Services; and State Department for Justice, Human Rights and Constitutional Affairs.

According to the new structure, the State Department for National Government Co-ordination and the State Department for Science, Research and Innovation will now fall under the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary and the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs.

The State Department for Aviation and Aerospace Development has been placed under the Ministry of Roads and Transport, while the State Department for Justice, Human Rights and Constitutional Affairs will be housed under the Office of the Attorney General.

The State Department for Public Investments and Assets Management will operate under the National Treasury, while the State Department for Special Programmes has been placed under the Ministry of Public Service, Human Capital Development and Special Programmes.

The State Department for Children Services is now part of the Ministry of Gender, Culture and Children Services.