Govt Bans Importation Of Tobacco Products

The government has banned the importation of tobacco products in a bold move aimed at fighting the rising use of tobacco among young people in Kenya.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale announced the decision on Wednesday while appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Delegated Legislation. He said the ban is part of wider efforts by the Ministry of Health to reduce the availability and attractiveness of tobacco in local markets.

“Tobacco products have been flooding our markets, frustrating government efforts to curb their misuse. This is why we made the decision to ban imports,” said Duale.

He revealed that China has been a major source of these imports, which have continued to enter Kenyan markets despite existing controls.

Duale appeared before the committee to discuss the draft Graphic Health Warnings for Tobacco Products Regulations, 2025. The new rules propose the use of disturbing images on cigarette packaging to show the dangers of tobacco use.

The Health CS raised concern over the growing number of young people becoming addicted to tobacco, warning that the country faces a serious public health threat.

“Tobacco kills eight million people worldwide every year. About 1.2 million of these are non-smokers exposed to second-hand smoke,” he told the MPs. “What’s even more worrying is the growing vulnerability of our youth, who are being lured into addiction through cheap, accessible products. We must act decisively.”

Duale also pointed to corruption among law enforcers as a major obstacle in the fight against tobacco. He said officers are often compromised, especially when dealing with banned products like shisha.

“The weakest link in our crackdown, especially on products like shisha, remains corruption within enforcement agencies,” he said.

The Ministry is now banking on the new graphic health warnings to raise awareness about the dangers of tobacco, including cancer, heart disease, and lung complications.

Committee Chairperson and Ainabkoi MP Samuel Chepkong’a assured the Ministry of Parliament’s full support. He acknowledged that the tobacco industry may resist the regulations due to financial interests but said public health must come first.

“We recognize that players in the tobacco industry may oppose these stringent measures due to the potential financial losses. But for us, the health of Kenyans comes first,” said Chepkong’a.

Gichugu MP and Committee Vice Chairperson Robert Gichimu urged the Ministry to work closely with the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) and county governments.

“We are in full support of the graphic warnings. But without strong partnerships with NACADA and county governments, the impact will be limited,” he said.

Kilgoris MP Julius Sunkuli praised the Ministry for reviving neglected tobacco laws, saying enforcement had long been the missing link.

“The legislation has been there but implementation has been a challenge. It’s commendable that the CS is breathing life into these important laws,” he said.