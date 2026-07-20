Govt Condemns Gachagua’s Remarks Urging Tourists to Avoid Kenya

The government has criticised former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over remarks urging foreign tourists not to visit Kenya, describing the statements as irresponsible and harmful to the country’s tourism sector.

In a statement, Tourism Principal Secretary Julius Bitok said tourism is one of Kenya’s key economic pillars, contributing nearly 10 per cent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and generating about Sh1.7 trillion for the economy last year.

He said the sector supports nearly two million jobs directly and indirectly in hotels, transport, tour operations, cultural enterprises, conservation and other related industries.

Bitok warned that statements that undermine confidence in Kenya as a safe tourism destination threaten the livelihoods of millions of Kenyans who depend on the sector.

“The State Department for Tourism has noted with concern recent remarks urging foreign tourists and investors to avoid visiting Kenya on account of alleged incidents of insecurity in the country,” Bitok said.

“These remarks are unfortunate and irresponsible. They undermine the concerted efforts by the Government and stakeholders across the tourism value chain to strengthen our tourism sector through carefully designed branding, marketing and destination promotion initiatives.”

The PS noted that the global tourism industry is highly competitive and sensitive to perceptions of safety and stability, adding that alarmist or unverified statements can quickly damage a country’s reputation.

He said Kenya has spent years building its image as a leading tourism destination known for its wildlife, scenic landscapes, rich culture and world-class hospitality.

Bitok noted that the country welcomed about 2.7 million international visitors last year and remains on track to achieve its target of five million international arrivals by 2028.

He urged political leaders to keep tourism out of political competition, saying the industry is a national asset that should be protected.

“Tourism should remain insulated from political contestation. Protecting Kenya’s image as a preferred destination is a shared national responsibility that transcends political affiliation,” he said.

The PS added that any concerns about the tourism sector should be raised responsibly and in a manner that promotes solutions rather than damaging one of the country’s most important economic sectors.

He also assured international visitors and investors that Kenya remains a safe destination for tourism, business, investment and adventure.