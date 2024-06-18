Govt Drops Major Tax Proposals Amid Protests

The Kenya Kwanza Government has withdrawn significant tax proposals that have recently sparked widespread public outcry among Kenyans.

The announcement followed a parliamentary group meeting hosted by President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi, on Tuesday.

In a press briefing after the meeting, the Ruto team stated that the proposals were withdrawn after a public participation exercise revealed significant opposition from Kenyans.

The dropped proposals include taxes on bread, motor vehicles, and eco tax.

According to the Finance and National Planning Committee chair Kuria Kimani, eco tax will only apply to imported finished products.

It will also not apply to diapers and sanitary towels, as earlier proposed.

more follows