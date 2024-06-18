fbpx
Close Menu
    Subscribe
    NEWS

    Govt Drops Major Tax Proposals Amid Protests

    KahawaTungu ReporterBy No Comments1 Min Read
    finance bill
    Kenya Kwanza Parliamentary group.

    The Kenya Kwanza Government has withdrawn significant tax proposals that have recently sparked widespread public outcry among Kenyans.

    The announcement followed a parliamentary group meeting hosted by President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi, on Tuesday.

    In a press briefing after the meeting, the Ruto team stated that the proposals were withdrawn after a public participation exercise revealed significant opposition from Kenyans.

    The dropped proposals include taxes on bread, motor vehicles, and eco tax.

    According to the Finance and National Planning Committee chair Kuria Kimani, eco tax will only apply to imported finished products.

    It will also not apply to diapers and sanitary towels, as earlier proposed.

    more follows

     

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Email: Editor@Kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Chaos, Injuries as Groups Clash Over Control of Former Simmers Restaurant Plot

    Govt Drops Major Tax Proposals Amid Protests

     
    Win for Magugu Family in Fight for Control of Simmers Restaurant Plot in Nairobi 

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X