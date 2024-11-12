Govt interdicts 19 invigilators as large cluster of phones found in exam centre in Kisii

At least 19 teachers invigilating ongoing national exams at a school in Bobachoge Borabu in Kisii County were Tuesday interdicted following the discovery of more than 30 phones at the exam centre.

Kebabe SDA secondary school principal and his deputy are among those interdicted as officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations started a probe.

A staggering cluster of 31 phones were seized from the school’s boys dormitory.

An additional three others were recovered inside the exam room, officials said.

Also impounded were short notes which were handed over to the detectives.

A police report said a Kenya National Examination Council officer doing routine inspection stumbled on phones, the largest of such a seize so from an examination center.

“In some of the phones, some notes suspected to be answers to the paper they were sitting were found still streaming in,” the police report said.

Two supervisors and 15 invigilators are among those suspended.

This will pend an investigation into the matter, education officials said.

There have been a series of cases of exam malpractices amid operations to address them.

For instance, the government is regulating social media Telegram after it emerged it is a platform being used in the crimes.

The control comes amid uproar from users who feel disfranchised as they are not part of the menace.