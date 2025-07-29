Govt Issues Update On Diani Airport Upgrade

The Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration, Dr. Raymond Omollo, has provided an update on the ongoing upgrade of Diani Airport in Kwale County.

The PS on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, said the construction of a new apron — used for aircraft parking and movement — is now 90 percent complete.

The only remaining work is the final section: a new taxiway that will connect the apron to the main runway. This last part is expected to be completed in the next two weeks.

“Once done, the airport’s ground handling efficiency will be vastly improved, enabling better management of both domestic and regional air traffic,” Omollo said.

He added that work on the airport’s drainage system, which is essential for safe and sustainable operations, is also expected to be completed in the coming weeks.

Omollo said the runway, which was extended by 400 metres last year, is already in use and can now accommodate larger planes like the Bombardier Q400, even when carrying full passenger loads.

“This development has already positioned Diani as a key aviation hub, with regular flights by Jambojet, Safarilink, Skyward Express, and regional carriers like Mombasa Air Safari, which flies to major tourist spots like the Maasai Mara and Amboseli,” he said.

He described the airport upgrade as a major boost to the South Coast region, improving regional connectivity, reducing travel times, and supporting both tourism and trade.

“For the local economy, the improved airport means more tourists, more business opportunities, and better access to local and international markets,” Omollo added.

The government first announced the airport expansion in October last year.