Govt Launches Mobile ID Registration Drive For Secondary School Students

The government has launched a mobile National ID registration exercise targeting secondary school students who have turned 18.

In a circular dated May 29, 2025, Principal Secretary for Basic Education Julius Bitok directed all regional and county directors of education to support the initiative during the second school term, which runs from May to August.

The aim of the program is to ensure eligible students are issued with National ID cards while still in school. This will enable them to access opportunities such as university and college placements, job applications, and financial aid like HELB loans without delays after completing their secondary education.

“You are therefore requested to urgently notify all secondary school principals within your jurisdiction to collaborate with county and deputy county registration officers for the successful implementation of the exercise in their schools,” Bitok said in the circular.

He further directed that school principals or their deputies will serve as official identification agents for their students in place of local National Government Administration Officers (NGAOs) during the registration process.