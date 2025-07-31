Govt Lowers University Fees In New Schedule

The government has announced a reduction in university fees for students across the country.

In a memo dated July 30, 2025, addressed to all Vice Chancellors of public universities, Higher Education Principal Secretary Beatrice Inyangala said the new fee structure follows wide consultations with the public and stakeholders in the education sector.

The changes are part of the student-centered funding model introduced by the government.

“In direct response to concerns raised by students and their families, the Government of Kenya has lowered fees payable by students across all academic programs,” Inyangala said.

She directed public universities to begin implementing the new fees from September 1, 2025, for both new and continuing students.

Universities have also been instructed to update their admissions and finance portals to reflect the revised fees.

According to the new guidelines, the cost of academic programs will be covered through a mix of tuition fees, government scholarships, and loans tailored to each student’s financial needs.

Under the new structure, medical students will pay between Sh12,000 and Sh75,000 per semester, while engineering students will pay between Sh14,000 and Sh58,000.

The move comes after public outcry over the high cost of higher education, which many said was locking out students from low-income families.