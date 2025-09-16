Govt opens new e-GP call centre at KISM Towers

The government has set up a new call centre at KISM Towers, Nairobi, to offer continuous support to users of the Electronic Government Procurement (e-GP) system.

In a public notice issued on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, the Principal Secretary for Public Investments and Assets Management said the new facility replaces the former call centre that was based at Treasury Building.

The National Treasury rolled out the end-to-end e-GP system on July 1, 2025, as part of efforts to digitize procurement.

According to the PS, the digital system will help reduce the cost of goods, works, and services, increase transparency, speed up procurement processes, and ensure accountability. It is also expected to improve confidentiality, streamline procedures across government, and strengthen procurement planning, monitoring, and reporting.

“To strengthen continuous support for users of the Electronic Government Procurement (e-GP) system, the National Treasury has set up a new Call Centre at KISM Towers, 4th Floor, Ngong Road, Nairobi,” the notice reads.

For assistance, suppliers can contact the support team via support@egpkenya.go.ke or call +254 (020) 3341030 / 3340400 / 3340433.

The PS further encouraged suppliers to visit the e-GP website (www.egpkenya.go.ke/news) for details on training webinars covering tender submission, e-bid security, guarantee management, and contract management. Online training manuals and video tutorials are also available on the website and YouTube channel.