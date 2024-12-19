Gov’t Says No University Would be Saddled by Debts by 2027

Cabinet Secretary for Education Migos Ogamba Thursday said the government is committed to address the problem of pending bills in universities.

He said no pain was being spared in the broad efforts aimed at ensuring no university is left struggling with debts by 2027.

Already the new university funding model has helped most universities significantly slash their pending bills, stated the CS.

Already Sh41 billion has since been disbursed to universities under the contested model easing pain among students struggling with fees challenges.

Migosi was speaking at Kisii University during its 13th graduation on Thursday.

The University alone has been servicing Sh1.7 billion in pending bills which has since been slashed down to Sh1.3 billion due to the funding model.

The CS strongly defend the funding model against a wave of attacks saying it still holds strong ray of hope for most students.

He also said many of the challenges that had been cited are being handled.

“As with any new initiative they are bound to be challenges and that is why the president has already drafted a committee to look at the model with view to streamlining the model,” Migosi stated.

The recommendations by the committee would significantly help the ministry to address any existent bottlenecks,” he stated .

“In the meantime we continue to urge our universities to accept all students when they are reporting for studies,“ Ogamba said.

He especially commended the Vice Chancellors for being understanding as the government moves to address the Grey issues in the model.

This year’s theme, “Knowledge without borders creating sustaining communications and enriching lives”, he said, resonates well with the needs by universities to strive to remain relevant in the fast moving world.

Migosi also advised universities to ensure all courses offered are properly accredited by recognized bodies.

At least 3700 graduands were conferred with various degrees and diplomas during the colorful event held at the University grounds.

University Chancellor Sara Ruto challenged the graduands to scout gor job opportunities beyond borders in the face of shrinking job market.

She asked the area political leaders to stand with the university as it crawls out to international stardom.

University Vice Chancellor Prof Nathan Ogechi told graduands to be be good Ambassadors as they step out the gates of the school.

“Graduation is not end to learning, it is only q step stone to more studying opportunities,” he cautioned the graduands

Kisii Governor Simba Arati who attended the event challenged university students to think innovation and be part of the solution society is looking for.