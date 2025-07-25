Govt Sets Minimum Wheat Prices For 2025/2026 Season

The government has announced new minimum wheat prices for the 2025/2026 season, following consultations by the Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) held between June 24–27 and on July 3, 2025.

In a public notice, AFA Director General Bruno Linyiru said the highest quality wheat will fetch Sh4,750 per 90kg bag, while the second-best grade will go for Sh4,650. Other grades will be sold under a willing-buyer, willing-seller arrangement.

“Minimum prices have been determined based on a study of the average cost of production, an established pricing formula, and negotiations,” said Linyiru. “The goal is to offer farmers fair compensation and encourage increased production.”

Kenya continues to face a wheat deficit, as local production falls far short of the national demand. Although regions such as Narok, Nakuru, and Uasin Gishu are key wheat-growing areas, domestic production only meets a small portion of the country’s annual consumption, which stands at approximately 2 million metric tons.