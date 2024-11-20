Gov’t to Provide Sh100 Million for Campaign Against Gender-based Violence, Ruto Says

The government will provide Sh100 million for a nationwide awareness campaign against gender-based violence, President William Ruto has said.

Ruto said the campaign will have the full support of the government, and pointed out that the money will be committed for the Safe Homes, Safe Spaces campaign.

In a televised address from State House, Nairobi, on Wednesday, after a meeting with women MPs, Ruto called for collaboration in combating cases of femicide.

“I urge every Kenyan to join this movement, to speak out, to educate and to stand united against femicide,” he said.

As the country approaches the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, President Ruto said the women leaders have agreed to embark on a nationwide awareness campaign to confront the vice.

The President said his administration’s women’s agenda is explicitly committed to ending all forms of violence.

“Women leaders and I stand united in declaring that femicide has no place in Kenya. Together, as a nation, through our concerted efforts, we shall eradicate this vice,” Ruto said.

“We must be relentless in protecting the vulnerable in our midst and unwavering in our mission to create a society where every woman lives in safety, dignity and freedom from femicide.”

The President said leaders should always be united in their resolve to ensure that justice is swift and efficient.

“I have instructed the criminal justice actors to execute their mandates without delay and hold perpetrators of femicide fully accountable,” he said.

President Ruto ordered that gender desks at police stations be enhanced, and similar facilities introduced in hospitals to ensure victims receive immediate attention and care.

He expressed concern that violence against every 4 out of 5 women is meted by intimate partners, which means that they are killed in places they consider safe.

“I send my condolences, and those of the leaders gathered here, to those who are in pain today,” President Ruto said.

He commended the women leaders for their commitment and the practical proposals and solutions that they have proposed to end the scourge.

“This challenge requires the combined efforts of the government, religious leaders, parents, teachers, civil society and all citizens of goodwill. Protecting our daughters, sisters and mothers begins at home, in our communities and through our institutions,” he said.

At the same time, the President called for public awareness so that young people are equipped with the skills to navigate the risks they face in society.

“Social media has become a dangerous avenue for exploitation. I urge our youth to treat strangers on these platforms with utmost caution,” he said

He asked parents, schools, churches and community organizations to provide life skills, counselling and guidance on these matters.

The President urged religious leaders to use their platforms to speak positively about women and help the congregation understand that women’s rights are also human rights.

President Ruto pointed out that the government is committed to ensuring that the structures that respond and support survivors do not re-victimize them.

He noted that psycho-social support and safe spaces for women and children are a priority.

He pointed out that communities need education on the signs and causes of abuse, and the resources available to victims, saying awareness is a crucial step in prevention.

“We must increase awareness of the availability of safe spaces where victims can seek refuge, toll-free hotlines such as GBV 1195, child helpline 116 and the DCI anonymous reporting number 0800 722 203. Counselling services, too, have toll lines that provide victims with the support they need to find protection,” President Ruto noted.

He pointed out that parents have a crucial role to play in molding the behaviour of children.

“Be present and approachable to your children. Let us create homes where children feel safe, supported and loved,” he said.

Ruto noted that a strong family is the first line of defence against the dangers lurking in society.