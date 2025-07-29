Govt Unveils Plan To End Blackouts

The government has rolled out a bold plan to tackle the growing crisis of power blackouts and electrical safety risks across the country.

Principal Secretary for Energy Alex Wachira, while appearing before the National Assembly’s Committee on Energy, confirmed that the Ministry of Energy is already implementing a countrywide campaign aimed at replacing faulty transformers and fixing all exposed electric wires and leaning poles.

“We are undertaking a serious and targeted push to ensure all faulty transformers are replaced and that any loose wires or poles are identified and fixed,” said PS Wachira. “Our goal is to curb frequent power outages and eliminate the risk of electrocution.”

The move comes amid mounting concerns from legislators, who say many parts of the country have been experiencing prolonged blackouts and dangerous power infrastructure for years.

Committee Chairperson David Gikaria told the session that the situation has become unbearable for Kenyans. He called on the Ministry to fast-track repairs and give clear timelines for implementation.

“Kenyans are suffering daily due to unreliable power and dangerous infrastructure. We want immediate and visible action from the ministry,” said Gikaria.

PS Wachira assured lawmakers that the Ministry is working round the clock to identify and respond to the most affected regions.

He also revealed that the government has allocated extra resources to accelerate the repair work and to ensure that both urban and rural areas are reached quickly.

“Our teams are already on the ground and more are being deployed. This is a top priority for the Ministry,” said the PS.