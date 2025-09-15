Grace Hightower Net Worth

Grace Hightower is an American socialite, actress, singer, and philanthropist with a net worth of $50 million. She is widely recognized for her marriage to legendary actor Robert De Niro, which lasted from 1997 to 2018. Beyond her high-profile personal life, Hightower has built a legacy of philanthropy and entrepreneurship, particularly through her charitable initiatives and advocacy for women’s empowerment.

Early Life

Grace Hightower was born on April 7, 1955, in Kilmichael, Mississippi. Raised in a working-class family, she learned the value of resilience and determination from an early age. Her journey took her beyond her hometown when she began working as a flight attendant, a role that exposed her to different cultures and opportunities. This experience eventually led her to pursue careers in entertainment and philanthropy.

Career in Acting and Music

Hightower transitioned into the entertainment industry in the 1990s. She appeared in several television and film projects, including “NYPD Blue”, “Precious”, and “The Paperboy”. Her role in Precious extended into the music industry as well, as she performed “Somethin’s Comin’ My Way”, a song featured on the movie’s soundtrack.

In addition to acting, Hightower explored her passion for music by releasing singles that reflected her versatility as an artist. While her career in entertainment was relatively modest compared to her famous ex-husband, it showcased her creativity and talent.

Philanthropy and Business Ventures

Philanthropy has been central to Hightower’s life. She has served on the boards of several organizations, including the New York Women’s Foundation, the New York Fund for Public Schools, and the International Women’s Coffee Alliance. She has also been a member of Ronald Perlman’s Women’s Heart Health Advisory Council.

Her entrepreneurial spirit led her to establish Grace Hightower & Coffees of Rwanda, a charitable business initiative designed to improve the lives of Rwandans through coffee production, marketing, and international distribution. The project reflects her commitment to using business as a tool for global good, combining social responsibility with economic empowerment.

Grace Hightower Marriage to Robert De Niro

Grace Hightower met Robert De Niro in 1989 at a restaurant in Manhattan. The two married in 1997 and had two children: Elliot (born 1998) and Helen Grace (born 2011 via surrogacy).

Their marriage faced challenges, with De Niro filing for divorce in 1999 before reconciling a few years later. Ultimately, the couple separated in 2018, leading to a lengthy and highly publicized divorce battle.

Divorce Battle and Settlement

The divorce proceedings between Hightower and De Niro brought attention to the couple’s finances. In 2019, Hightower claimed in court filings that De Niro’s net worth was at least $500 million, with earnings between $250–$300 million from 2004 to 2018, much of it from his Nobu restaurant empire and hotel investments.

Their prenuptial agreement stipulated that Hightower would receive $1 million per year if De Niro earned at least $15 million annually, with proportional adjustments if his income fell below that threshold.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the case intensified when Hightower alleged that De Niro had cut her American Express allowance from $100,000 to $50,000 per month. De Niro’s lawyers countered that his businesses, particularly Nobu, were suffering severe financial losses. A judge later ruled that the reduced allowance was reasonable but also ordered De Niro to pay Hightower $75,000 to secure a summer home.

Real Estate

Grace Hightower and Robert De Niro invested heavily in New York real estate during their marriage. In 2006, they purchased a 6,000-square-foot apartment for $20.9 million, previously owned by Harvey Weinstein. Following their divorce, Hightower became the sole owner of the property and in April 2024, she listed it for $20 million.

Grace Hightower Net Worth

Today, Grace Hightower net worth is estimated at $50 million. While much of her wealth is linked to her marriage and divorce settlement with Robert De Niro, her philanthropic ventures, nonprofit leadership, and entrepreneurial projects have also contributed to her financial standing.