Gregg Sulkin Siblings: Getting to Know Grant Sulkin

Gregg Sulkin, born on May 29, 1992, in Westminster, London, England, is a British-American actor renowned for his dynamic presence in television and film.

Raised in a Jewish household with Sephardi and Ashkenazi heritage, Sulkin celebrated his Bar Mitzvah at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, reflecting his deep cultural roots.

He attended Highgate School in North London, where his passion for acting began to take shape, despite an initial dream of becoming a professional soccer player.

Sulkin’s career took off at the age of ten, and he later became a U.S. citizen on May 23, 2018, while retaining his British citizenship.

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Gregg has one known sibling, an older brother named Grant Sulkin.

Grant works as a project development manager, a career path distinct from Gregg’s Hollywood journey.

He began his professional tenure with Bravo Management in 2014 and has since carved out his own niche.

In June 2016, Grant married Joanna Phillips at Soho Farmhouse, with Gregg serving as the best man, a role he embraced with pride as he welcomed Joanna into the Sulkin family.

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, in August 2019, making Gregg an uncle—a milestone he celebrated warmly on social media.

Career

Sulkin’s acting career began in 2002 with his debut in the British miniseries Doctor Zhivago, where he played Seryozha at age ten.

His early success continued with a starring role in the 2006 comedy Sixty Six, but it was his work with Disney Channel that catapulted him to fame.

He appeared as JJ in As the Bell Rings (2007–2008) and as Mason Greyback, the charming werewolf love interest, in Wizards of Waverly Place (2010–2012), reprising the role in the 2013 special The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex.

In 2010, he starred in the Disney Channel movie Avalon High, showcasing his ability to blend fantasy and charisma.

Sulkin’s career expanded with a recurring role as Wesley Fitzgerald in Pretty Little Liars (2012) and a lead role as Liam Booker in MTV’s Faking It (2014–2016).

He ventured into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Chase Stein in Hulu’s Runaways (2017–2019), earning praise for his portrayal of the conflicted jock-turned-hero.

His film credits include indie gems like White Frog (2012), the thriller Don’t Hang Up (2016), and the comedy Status Update (2018).

Recent projects include Netflix’s upcoming World War II drama Six Triple Eight (directed by Tyler Perry) and the BBC One series World on Fire, highlighting his continued growth as an actor.

Accolades

While Sulkin has not amassed a vast collection of individual awards, his work has earned him notable recognition.

He was nominated twice for the Teen Choice Awards in the category of Choice Summer TV Star: Male for his role in Faking It in 2015 and 2016, reflecting his appeal among younger audiences.

His performance in Runaways contributed to the series’ critical acclaim, with fans and reviewers alike praising his depth as Chase Stein.

Additionally, Sulkin’s early role in Sixty Six garnered attention at film festivals, setting the stage for his later successes.

Beyond formal awards, his consistent presence in high-profile projects and a social media following of over eight million underscore his influence and popularity.