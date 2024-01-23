GSU Officer Detained for 21 Days Over Alleged Murder of Nelvin Museti in Lang’ata

A police officer linked to the murder of a woman whose death had initially been linked to suicide will be detained for 21 days pending investigations into the incident.

The officer attached to the General Service Officer (GSU) was arrested over the death of the woman at an apartment in Langata on January 11.

A Kibera Court Monday directed that Constable Vincent Otieno Ouma be held in police custody for 21 days pending investigations into the death of Nelvin Museti, 28.

Ouma appeared before Senior Principal Magistrate Irene Kahuya after being linked to the death of a 28-year-old woman who allegedly jumped to her death on January 11.

The investigating officer, Johnson Wanjohi, told the court that some exhibits, including used condoms, were recovered from the house where the suspect allegedly jumped from.

He told the court that based on the evidence, Nelvin must have been with a man at the time of her death.

Investigators discovered empty beer bottles, rolls of bhang, some glasses with suspected alcohol contents, and two half-full bottles containing an unknown beverage.

Wanjohi told the court that the samples had been submitted for forensic analysis.

The officer will remain in lawful custody at the Langata police station.

Nelvine who lived alone on the third floor of Ascort Apartments, is reported to have fallen to her death.

Police officers who responded to the incident discovered her body lying at the back of the apartment block and booked it as suicide.

The constable stationed at the GSU’s Ruaraka headquarters was apprehended by Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) detectives after a forensic analysis of the victim’s phone suggested his potential presence during Nelvin’s death.

Police who visited the scene said the body had no physical injuries. Blood was oozing from her nose.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and probe.

And while inspecting the woman’s apartment police however discovered a used condom, an empty alcohol bottle, a two-liter soft drink, and a partially smoked roll of bhang, evidence suggesting the presence of another individual during the incident.

Investigations were immediately commenced whereby a mobile telephone analysis of the victim’s phone was carried out and it was established a mobile number was found to have been in constant communication with the victim.

Further analysis revealed that the owner of the mobile phone proceeded and joined the victim at her apartment for the night.

He was also found to have purchased an alcoholic drink for Sh1,650 before joining the victim.

Police said investigations are ongoing to establish whether an alteration occurred in the apartment leading to the death.

The motive is however not clear.