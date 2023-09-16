Guard Dies by Suicide After Jumping from 15th Floor of International Life House

There was tragedy at the International Life House along Mama Ngina Street, Nairobi when a guard died by suicide after jumping from 15th floor of the iconic structure.

The victim, Dennis Kiarie Kinyanjui, 30 had Friday morning reported to work at the building at about 6 am before dying by suicide.

His colleagues said he picked keys to the 15th floor and left saying he was going to inspect the place.

Kinyanjui used the building lift to the floor and walked to the balcony after opening there alone.

Security cameras then captured him jumping off to the ground floor where he died instantly.

His body was splattered at the ground floor with blood stains spread all over.

Central police boss Doris Kimeli said they are yet to establish the motive of the incident. She said they were informed by the other guards there about the incident.

There was no suicide note found on him. The building is guarded by an internal and private security company. There is also a police post there.

Police who visited the scene said he fell off a distance of 1500 feet and landed on the ground dying instantly.

Kimeli said the body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and inquiry. This is linked to societal stress which has caused many murder suicide incidents, police said.

Up to three cases of suicide are reported daily in the country in an alarming rate.

Cases of suicide have been on the rise this year and authorities blame the trend on mental distress.

Police handled 499 cases in 2019, and 575 in 2020. At least 313 people are reported to have taken their lives between January and July 2021.

Majority of the victims were male, police reports say.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says such cases are attributed to joblessness, the breakup of relationships or a death, academic failures or pressures, legal difficulties, financial difficulties, bullying, previous suicide attempts, history of suicide in a family, alcoholism and substance misuse, depression and bipolar disorder.

Globally, close to 800,000 people die of suicide every year with an estimated 78 per cent of cases occurring in low- and middle-income countries.

