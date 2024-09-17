Guardian Media Group In Talks To Sell Observer To Tortoise Media

The owner of the Guardian has confirmed it is in discussions to sell the Observer, the world’s oldest Sunday newspaper, to Tortoise Media.

The potential deal would see Tortoise Media invest around £25 million over the next five years to support the “editorial and commercial renewal” of the Observer.

Tortoise Media, launched five years ago by James Harding, former head of BBC News and a former editor of The Times, has expressed a strong commitment to preserving the newspaper’s legacy.

The Guardian stated that the Observer would continue as a seven-day digital publication, regardless of the outcome of these talks.

The proposed investment by Tortoise is aimed at ensuring the Observer can continue as a standalone product in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Founded in 1791, the Observer holds the title of the world’s oldest Sunday newspaper. Commenting on the potential acquisition, James Harding, editor of Tortoise Media, said: “We believe passionately in its future – both in print and digital.”

Harding also echoed the sentiments of George Orwell, who once described the Observer as “the enemy of nonsense.” Harding added, “We’re excited to show readers, both old and new, that it still is.”