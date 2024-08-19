Gundogan Could Leave Barcelona After One Season

Ilkay Gundogan is being allowed to explore options to leave Barcelona this summer.

The 33-year-old has only been at the Catalan club for one full season after opting to leave Manchester City on a free transfer.

Despite being under contract for two more years, Gundogan has been told Barcelona will not stand in his way if he finds a suitable move.

Clubs in England, Spain and Saudi Arabia are reportedly interested in the midfielder, who made 51 appearances across all competitions last season as Barcelona finished second in La Liga.

Barca boss Hansi Flick addressed speculation after Gundogan missed the team’s season-opening win against Valencia because of concussion on Saturday.

Flick, who previously managed Gundogan with the Germany national team, said: “I know him very well. I appreciate the player and the person he is.

“We spoke about everything, but it will stay between us. It’s not for you to know. I have a feeling he will stay.”

Flick is keen to keep Gundogan, but the situation may be influenced by the complicated financial position at Barcelona.

They have reportedly been unable yet to register new £51m signing Dani Olmo because of the Spanish league’s squad cost control rules.

Barcelona are also believed to be willing to sell striker Vitor Roque before the transfer deadline.

They recently announced the departure of captain Sergi Roberto, while full-back Julian Araujo left to join Bournemouth last week.

Meanwhile Gundogan has announced his retirement from international football.

After making his debut for his country in 2011, he went on to play 82 times for Germany and captained the side at this summer’s European Championship.

Though he described that as a “highlight”, he added: “Even before the tournament, I felt a certain tiredness in my body and also in my head, which got me thinking. And the games at club and national level are not getting any less.”

