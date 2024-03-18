Gunmen Fatally Shoot Driver in Attack in Samburu

Gunmen ambushed and killed a driver who was ferrying fish in a van in Maralal, Samburu County.

The incident happened Saturday March 16 evening in Kirisia Forest along the Maralal-Opiroi murram road, police said.

The transporter was alone in his vehicle ferrying fish from Lake Turkana towards Maralal when he was fatally shot. The attackers took charge of the van and repulsed police who tried to access the scene, police said.

Police had been alerted of the murdered by motorcyclists at about 7 pm.

And when the officers approached the scene, they were met with shooting forcing them to retreat for the night.

Police said there were about 10 gunmen who had taken cover in the nearby bushes where the shooting incident had occurred.

The team drove back to the station without collecting the body. The attackers later abandoned the body at the scene and escaped with some of the fish.

The area has been facing attacks from gunmen despite operations that are ongoing there.

This has affected development and communication at large. Area leaders staged protests early this month over rising insecurity. This followed the killing of a Member of the County Assembly.

Meanwhile, police in the same area said they are investigating a robbery incident that happened in Rangau area on Saturday night.

A shopkeeper said while he was in the process of closing his premise, three robbers one armed with a riffle forcibly entered the shop.

They managed to steal cash and cigarettes and as they were leaving the scene, they fired one shot in the air and ran away towards the Kirisia Forest general direction.

The gang stole Sh40,000 and cigarettes of unknown value. One spent cartridge of 7.62’39mm was recovered at the scene while the shopkeeper sustained a slight injury on his back and was advised to seek medical attention.

Patrols have been intensified within Maralal town to avert further attacks, police said.