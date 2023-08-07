Gunmen Fatally Shoot Woman, Injure Brother in Robbery in Turkana

Gunmen ambushed a motorcycle rider and killed his pillion passenger before robbing them of unknown amount of money in Kainuk, Turkana County.

Police said the incident happened on August 4 along the Kainuk-Kakong highway between KWS and Kainuk. The rider Geoffrey Wanjala, 33, was coming from Kltale heading to Lodwar while carrying his sister Doreen Nekesa, 28.

According to police, on reaching the said area, they were attacked by five armed gunmen who shot at them.

The rider sustained gunshot wounds on the right lower limb and upper chest, while the sister was shot in the head and died on the spot.

The gunmen then robed them off the motorcycle and disappeared with it. The injured was treated at Kainuk health centre and referred to Lodwar county hospital for specialized treatment while the deceased body was removed to Kitale hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem examination.

Police staged an operation in the area in vain. No arrest was made.

And police are looking for a gang that waylaid passengers using Wamba-Kisima-Maralal road in Samburu and robbed them of Sh181,000.

The victims were riding on a lorry from Lolkunian market after the days business when they were attacked at the weekend, police said.

They were stopped by a group of around six men, one armed with an AK47 rifle and the rest with rungus.

According to the victims, they were ordered to alight from the lorry and robbed off the cash being their day’s sales.

During the incident, the driver sustained an injury on his left hand after being hit with a rung by one of the bandits.

After the robbery, the bandits escaped into the nearby bushes.

The victims drove to Sorandoru police post, where they reported the matter prompting a search in vain.

