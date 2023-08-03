Two Police Officers Arrested Over Robbery with Violence in Juja Town

Two police officers were arrested Wednesday over a robbery case with violence in which victims lost Sh500,000 in Juja, Kiambu County.

They were arrested as they returned to a scene of a robbery with violence they had been involved in earlier on, police said.

The officers attached to Kamukunji police in Nairobi were arrested by their Juja counterparts as they revisited a scene they had earlier robbed two men of more than Sh500,000 when they were arrested.

The initial robbery happened on July 31 along Kenyatta Road, police said. A victim, Robinson Mogaka who is a student at the Machakos University told police he was driving a salon car after attending a ceremony in Embu when he was blocked by another car.

Three men armed with pistols jumped out and handcuffed the victim, demanding that he take them to his friend Abdulrahaman Juma.

Police suspect the officers had been trailing the university student who was using a rented car then On arrival at Juma’s house, the officers also handcuffed him and forced both of them to take them to Total petrol station in Marurui area along Northern Bypass, police said.

There, they forced the two to fuel their (officers’) car for Sh6,000. They also forced Robinson to transfer Sh85,000 from his mobile phone and US$4,3000 from both complainants through Binance online transactions.

They then abandoned the two and left. The complainants reported the matter at Juja police station prompting a probe.

Come Wednesday, police were tipped the same suspects were going to Juma’s house for more money prompting a trap which nabbed the two officers and two other suspected civilian accomplices.

Police said one of the officers was then armed with a Jericho pistol loaded with 14 bullets and had a police pocket phone radio.

Police also detained two salon cars the suspects had.

The suspects were Friday expected in court to face robbery with violence charges as the probe into the incident and others go on.

Police officers handling the matter termed it isolated and vowed justice.

