Police Officer Arrested for Participating in Protests in Makueni

A police officer was on Thursday arrested in Makueni County following reports that he participated in the anti-government protests staged on Wednesday.

The officer identified as Evans Otieno based at Emali Police Station is accused of being part of the rioters that hurled stones at the station. According to police, Otieno was nabbed along the Mombasa-Nairobi highway while talking to a group of youths.

“The said officer was seen by his colleagues yesterday (Wednesday) being among the rioters who were pelting stones at Emali police station and police officers,” read a police report.

The arresting officers reported that they found at least 40 rolls of bhang on him. He was taken into custody for grilling.

The officer denied the claims. He said he was being framed.

Emali experienced riots for the second day on Thursday with anti-riot police being deployed. The officers dispersed the group that had blocked roads.

The arrest comes after the National Police Service (NPS) reacted to a now-viral TikTok video allegedly of one of its officers making what it terms as ‘misleading and reckless’ remarks amid the ongoing opposition-led anti-government protests.

The said officer, in the undated video, had gone live on the social networking application and was reading some of the comments from his followers, most of which read; “Ruto must go.”

NPS, in a statement released on Wednesday, termed the officer’s attire in the video as improper and his remarks as reckless and not a representation of values espoused by the police service.

Police called out the officer, stating that he will be subjected to disciplinary action after a careful review of his remarks by an internal team.

“The attention of the National Police Service is drawn to a video clip circulating on social media, depicting an improperly dressed ‘Police Officer’ making misleading and reckless remarks,” read the statement.

“As a Disciplined Service, we wish to clarify and assure the public that the behaviour portrayed in the clip is not only unacceptable but also doesn’t reflect the values of NPS.”

“The remarks are therefore regrettable and stand condemned in the strongest terms possible, even as we embark on an internal review with a view of preferring appropriate disciplinary action.”

