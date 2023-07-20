Three Vehicles Burnt in Kibra in Second Day of Protests 

Anti-government protestors on Thursday set ablaze three vehicles along Joseph Kang’ethe Road in Kibra during a confrontation with police officers.

The demonstrators also broke into shops and looted property.

Local youths said they suspect some of the attackers were strangers.

Locals were forced to remain indoors as police battled the demonstrators at about 1pm.

The group wanted to access Ngong Road when police intervened.

Unable to get to Ngong Road, the frustrated group started destroying structures.

Some youth in Woodley estate armed themselves with crude weapons to prevent looting in the area.

The day marked the second day of anti government protests over high cost of living.

