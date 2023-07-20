Azimio Leaders Claim Police Out to Execute Protesters 

Azimio la Umoja lawmakers on Thursday alleged that police have been instructed to execute innocent protesters even as they confirmed the demos will continue on Friday.

Led by National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi, the leaders asked the international community to keenly monitor and ODPP to probe the executions and ‘abduction’ of their colleagues and supporters.

Wandayi said wanton shootings by the police indicates the officers were acting on instructions by their bosses.

“Police are executing Kenyans in broad daylight. This is the first time this is happening since the promulgation of the new constitution,” he said.

Wandayi said some leaders including Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and Kilifi speaker Teddy Mwambire are currently in detention.

Read: Nairobi Protesters to Convene in CBD On Thursday – Azimio

He termed it detention without trial. The two and others were Thursday expected in courts.

Despite the arrests and executions, the leaders vowed that they will not tire or surrender.

They said they will march Central park in the Nairobi central district later in the day and urged the police to secure the place and protect protesters.

Wandayi added they will also be on the streets in Friday for the the third day of the protests tat started on Wednesday.

They have termed the demos a success and thanked Kenyans for coming out to display their displeasure with the current regime.

Read Also: More than 30 Killed by Police During Protests in Past 3 Months – Amnesty International

The leaders included Sam Atandi (Alego Usonga), Antony Oluoch (Mathare), Antony Kibagendi, Godfrey Osotsi (Vihiga senator), Hamida Kubwana (nominated senator), Beth Syengo (nominated senator) and Wilberforce Oundo (Funyula).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...