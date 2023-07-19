Nairobi Protesters to Convene in CBD On Thursday – Azimio

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party says protests will resume tomorrow (Thursday) morning.

In a statement, Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua asked their supporters to recharge and resume tomorrow.

She noted that day one of the three-day protests was a success.

“We wish to appeal to the liberators this evening that it is now time for them to retreat to their homes, refresh and recharge in readiness for renewed action tomorrow, Thursday, July 20, 2023- day Two of the 3rd Wave Maandamano,” she said.

The former Justice minister also voiced concern over the brutality meted on the protesters.

“We empathise with those whose loved ones have lost lives in the hands of rogue elements in the police service. We also wish those who suffered injuries and are lying in various hospitals across the country, quick recovery,” she added.

Urging Kenyans to show up in large numbers, Karua said Nairobi protesters will converge at Huruma Grounds, Kangemi Grounds and Central Park in CBD.

As for the police, Karua urged them to provide security during the demos.

Earlier, ODM leader Raila Odinga asked their supporters to halt the demos at 5pm and resume tomorrow morning.

“We will continue with our peaceful demonstrations as planned. But we will stop at 5PM today and resume tomorrow morning. We will continue to agitate for our rights as Kenyans, we won’t give up,” he told Nation.

