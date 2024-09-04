Guo Lingling Breaks Two World Records to Secure Gold on Opening Day of Paralympic Powerlifting

China’s Guo Lingling made a stunning debut at the Paris Paralympics, smashing the world record twice to claim her first gold medal in the women’s up to 45kg powerlifting event at the Porte de La Chapelle Arena. As the world record holder in both the 41kg and 45kg categories, Lingling lived up to expectations. She started by breaking the Paralympic record with a 113kg lift, then surpassed the world record twice with lifts of 122kg and 123kg, securing her victory in style.

Great Britain’s Zoe Newson earned the silver medal with a solid 109kg lift, adding to her Rio 2016 bronze in the same category. Meanwhile, Nazmiye Muratli, the former Paralympic champion in the 41kg and 40kg categories from Rio 2016 and London 2012, respectively, celebrated her first Paralympic medal in the 45kg category.

“The crowd’s energy was incredible, and setting a world record was exhilarating,” Lingling shared after her performance. “The key is staying committed to powerlifting and being persistent. If someone breaks my records, that’s great for the sport because it means we’re all progressing.”

In the men’s up to 54kg event, Kazakhstan’s David Degtyarev successfully defended his title, lifting 188kg to claim gold. He edged out Cuba’s Pablo Amirez Barrientos, who lifted 185kg to take silver, marking his first Paralympic medal after his Parapan American Games success. China’s Yang Jinglang, who had previously earned silver at the Dubai 2023 and Tbilisi 2021 World Championships, secured his first Paralympic bronze with a 179kg lift.

The competition continues on Thursday at the Porte de La Chapelle Arena with four finals scheduled: women’s up to 50kg, up to 55kg, and men’s up to 59kg and up to 65kg events.