Gusii leaders craft coalition plan ahead of Matiangi bid for presidency 

A plan is underway to bring into a coalition all fringe political parties within the larger Gusii region ahead of the 2027 General election.

Talks are already at advanced stages with leaders from Kenya Social Congress, Kenya National Congress, PDP and United Progressive Alliance likely to ink a deal soon.

“The formula is either we do a coalition or collapse them and stick with one as a community,” former South Mugirango MP Omingo Magara said.

This, he said, would ultimately leverage the community’s bargaining power in the national agora.

Magara, who is also the PDP party chairman, said all the leaders from community have bought into the idea and are already making strategic efforts aimed at galvanizing the community under one political banner.

“We have been looked down upon for many years such that we don’t even appear to matter much, even in this broad-based government. This is definitely a matter i am not happy with as a, leader,” stated Omingo during an exclusive interview at a Kisii hotel.

The Gusii nation, he said, must be decisive in the larger efforts of redeeming itself by first beginning to speak with one voice.

“Actually this is why i find it unsettling if not stupid for someone to say that we cannot produce a president in this country,” Magara said.

He likened the community’s faltering steps in politics as a hog digging out a hole only for a hyena to turn up and own it as its den.

“We go to the farm dig, plant and after the harvest we are shown the door. That is not going happen any more … For that reason we have decided that we must undertake our future power bargains through a single party or a coalition .. We must redeem ourselves this time under this game plan,” Magara said.

Though a party leader himself, Magara said he was egged on more than ever by the zeal to bring the community back into the political glory last seen during the Simeon Nyachae times.

“I don’t have to be a chair of that coalition or the envisaged party, mine is to ensure we are up again, have a better voice at the talking table…if this is achieved i could be the happiest person…. Otherwise we can no longer go on being used as a door mat,” Magara stated.

The establishment of the colition by political party leaders in the larger Gusii region appear to signal a growing revolt against the ODM party.

During the last General election the Raila Odinga led party secured more votes than the ruling party United Democratic Alliance of President William Ruto.

Magara said walking out of ODM was not an afterthought, it was a planned mass walk out aimed at freeing the region from the unthankful Odinga.

“Raila got seats, what did ge give us.. Nothing… Uhuru (Kenyatta) who is now pretending to a dear brother through Kioni that he wants to back Fred Matiangi he got slots.. we got nothing.”

“The President came here on new year eve and lodged with us but all we did was enjoy rice and a Kasongo dance…. He flew to Homabay and dished out goodies… This is why am saying we need our own party to leverage our voice,” he said.

He said there was no going back in the ongoing efforts to abandon the Odinga camp.

“Yes, this is a revolt because he mistreated us.. You can’t assign your children one to fetch water, the other firewood, the other cooking flour but when the food is ready you lock them out as you eat.. I think it is an unacceptable in our society.. We cannot allow Omogusii to be dehumanized and we sit by the fence and watch… And then you hear some lout saying we cannot govern… I cannot associate myself with such,” Magara said.