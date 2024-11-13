Gusii Leaders Team Up in Fresh Unity Bid

Gusii leaders meeting in Nairobi Wednesday said they are ready to unite and champion the community’s development agenda together.

It is the second attempt by leaders from the region to advance Omogusii unity after the first flopped in 2018.

The meeting at Serena Hotel in Nairobi brought together Members of Parliament, Senators, and other leaders from both Kisii and Nyamira counties.

They said they are determined to prioritize the needs of the residents.

They would further strategize on leveraging government support under the new broad-based political alignment.

Senator Richard Onyonka, a key figure in the meeting, expressed optimism about the newfound unity.

He acknowledged that this was the first time leaders from all Gusii constituencies were coming together with a clear focus on regional advancement.

“We are committed to making sure that development reaches our areas. Our goal is to support the government in a way that truly benefits our people, given the changing political dynamics,” he told journalists.

Governors, Simba Arati (Kisii) and Amos Nyaribo (Nyamira) were however absent.

South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro emphasized the meeting’s focus on evaluating the region’s alignment with the broad-based government and setting priorities for the next three fiscal years.

“Today’s meeting was about development and fostering unity for the benefit of our people. By pooling resources and aligning our goals, we aim to create tangible improvements for the common mwananchi,” Osoro stated.

He highlighted the importance of combining strengths to ensure that the people of Kisii and Nyamira receive adequate resources, infrastructure, and essential services.

The leaders agreed on the significance of presenting a united front, especially in a time when the country’s political landscape is undergoing notable changes.

“This unity will give us the strength to work with the government effectively and ensure that our people’s voices are heard. It’s a rare moment of unity that we intend to sustain for the benefit of our region,” Osoro stated

The meeting resolved to continue these efforts and coordinate future discussions, with leaders pledging to ensure that the Gusii region receives its fair share of resources and development projects.

The gathering marks a promising step forward for the region, as Gusii leaders prioritize the needs of their people through collective action.