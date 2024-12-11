Govt Recalls Substandard Sure Condoms

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has issued an urgent recall of a specific batch of Sure Lubricated Dotted Condoms due to quality concerns.

In a statement on Wednesday, the board announced that samples from Batch No. 2405055 failed to meet required standards after testing positive for holes during the freedom-from-holes (conductivity) test.

“As a precaution, the board advises all pharmaceutical outlets, healthcare facilities, professionals, and the public to immediately quarantine the affected product,” PPB said in its statement.

The PPB instructed all distributors, retailers, and users to stop further distribution, sale, or use of the condoms in question. Individuals who have the product are urged to return it to the nearest healthcare facility or supplier.

To safeguard public health, the PPB also called on the public to report any suspected cases of substandard medicines or adverse drug reactions to healthcare facilities or directly to the board.

Chief Executive Officer F.M. Siyoi emphasized the board’s commitment to ensuring the safety and quality of medicines and related products in the market.

“This recall demonstrates our resolve to protect public health by addressing any risks posed by substandard products,” Siyoi said.