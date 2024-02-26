Hailey Bieber Sibling: Exploring the Bond Beyond Fame

Hailey Rhode Bieber, previously known as Hailey Baldwin, is an American model and television personality born on November 22, 1996.

She is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and graphic designer Kennya Deodato Baldwin.

Hailey began modeling in 2014 and has walked runways for top designers such as Topshop, Tommy Hilfiger, Moschino, Tory Burch and Dolce & Gabbana.

She has also appeared in campaigns for Ralph Lauren and Guess.

Additionally, Hailey has hosted shows like Drop the Mic and has appeared in music videos for artists including Cody Simpson, DJ Khaled, and her husband, Justin Bieber.

Hailey and Justin Bieber began dating in December 2015, split in 2016, and eventually reunited in June 2018, getting engaged one month later and officially marrying in September 2018.

They held a larger wedding celebration in September 2019.

Hailey has expanded her influence beyond modeling with the creation of her skincare line, Rhode Skin, which she launched in April 2022.

Hailey Bieber sibling

Hailey as an older sister named Alaia Baldwin Aronow.

Born on January 23, 1993, Alaia is nearly four years older than Hailey, who was born on November 22, 1996.

Both women are models, although Alaia tends to maintain a lower profile compared to Hailey’s extensive celebrity presence.

Alaia is married to Andrew Aronow, and they share a daughter named Iris Elle.

Alaia has participated in various campaigns, notably working with Calvin Klein and being represented by State Management.

Her involvement in the fashion industry includes advocating for health and wellness while focusing mainly on modeling.

Parents

Stephen Baldwin, Hailey’s father, is an actor, producer, and author known for his roles in various productions.

He starred in The Young Riders in the late 1980s and early 1990s and has since ventured into producing and directing, particularly focusing on Christian films.

Stephen has also participated in reality TV shows like, Celebrity Big Brother, in the UK, the original season of, The Celebrity Apprentice, and the American version of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

He has authored several books on faith and Christianity.

Kennya Deodato Baldwin, Hailey’s mother, is an artist and graphic designer originally from Brazil. She met Stephen on a New York City subway, and their marriage has lasted over 30 years.

Hailey Bieber career

In addition to modeling, she co-hosted the TBS show, Drop the Mic, in 2017 alongside Method Man.

Hailey’s personal life gained significant attention due to her relationship with Justin Bieber.

Additionally, she started her YouTube channel in March 2021 to share beauty and lifestyle content with her fans.

Hailey’s career showcases her success as a model, media personality, and entrepreneur with a significant influence on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok.