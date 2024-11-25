Haitian Gang Leader Barbecue Escapes as Troops Target His Home, Flatten It

The Multinational Security Support Mission (MSSM) in Haiti staged an operation in Bas-Delmas, Port-au-Prince Sunday flattening the home of gang leader Jimmy Chérisier, aka “Barbecue”.

Officials said Barbecue escaped before the team arrived for the offensive.

This offensive came after the elimination of several armed individuals, the recovery of an excavator, as well as the burning of a stolen vehicle used by the criminals.

The specialized units of the national police were mobilized to dislodge and neutralize the gang leaders of the criminal coalition “Viv Ansanm”, who threatened to plunge the country into chaos alongside his accomplices, a statement said.

Kenyan police alongside those from Jamaica, Belize and Bahamas are in Haiti to help stabilize the country amid financial constraints.

There are however concerns that even if the team manages to dislodge the bandits from this stronghold, the absence of an immediate and lasting occupation by the police or the army will allow them to return quickly.

Recent developments in Haiti have left many Haitians questioning the role of MSS and its handling of the current security situation amid an apparent surge in gang activities.

“While some of these joint efforts may not be widely publicized, on Sunday, November 24, 2024, MSS and HNP launched major operations in Delmas.”

“These operations are specifically targeting gang leaders responsible for terrorizing innocent civilians. MSS is resolute in its mission and will not relent until these perpetrators are apprehended and brought to justice,” a statement from MSS said.

“MSS remains unwavering in its mission to support the Haitian National Police (HNP) in combating gangs, safeguarding critical infrastructure, and creating a secure environment for upcoming general elections.”

The statement added MSS commitment to dismantling gang networks and dislodging them from their strongholds remains firm.

“We call on all Haitians of goodwill, along with national and international partners, to lend their support, cooperation, and collaboration as we enter this critical and decisive phase of operations.

This comes as the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) warned Sunday the number of children in Haiti recruited by armed groups has jumped by 70 percent in the past year.

Children make up almost half of gang membership.

Haiti has suffered from decades of political instability, but in recent months, the Caribbean country has seen a surge in violence with gangs now controlling 80 percent of the capital Port-au-Prince.

“The unprecedented spike, registered between the second quarters of 2023 and 2024, points to a worsening protection crisis for children in the violence-plagued Caribbean Island,” UNICEF said in a statement.

At present, up to half of all members in armed groups are children.”

The spike in recruitment of children has been fueled by escalating violence, widespread poverty, lack of education, and a near collapse of critical infrastructure, the statement said.

“Children in Haiti are trapped in a vicious cycle — recruited into the very armed groups that are fueling their desperation, and the numbers are growing,” UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said in the statement.

“This unacceptable trend must be reversed by ensuring children’s safety and welfare are prioritized by all parties.”

In September 2024, the UN renewed the mandate of MSS for a year.