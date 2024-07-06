Haley Joel Osment Net Worth

Haley Joel Osment, an American actor, has a net worth of $6 million. Best known for his work as a child actor, Osment has also achieved considerable success as an adult. In addition to his film career, he has appeared in Broadway stage productions and established himself as a talented voice actor.

Early Life

Haley Joel Osment was born on April 10, 1988, in Los Angeles, California. His sister, Emily Osment, also became an actor. Osment began his acting career at a very young age, signing with a talent agent at just four years old. His first gig was a Pizza Hut commercial, followed by a TV role in “Thunder Alley.” In 1994, he landed a role in “Forrest Gump” as Gump’s son, which launched his film career and led to many prominent roles.

Rise to Fame

After appearing in the film “Mixed Nuts,” Osment secured various TV roles in shows such as “The Jeff Foxworthy Show,” “Murphy Brown,” “The Larry Sanders Show,” “Walker, Texas Ranger,” “Touched by an Angel,” “Chicago Hope,” “The Pretender,” and “Ally McBeal.” By 1996, he was landing central roles in films like “Bogus,” “The Lake,” and “I’ll Remember April.”

Osment’s breakthrough came with the release of “The Sixth Sense” in 1999. His performance earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor and several other awards. The film grossed over $672 million on a $40 million budget, solidifying Osment as a significant star.

Continued Success

Following “The Sixth Sense,” Osment appeared in successful films like “Pay It Forward” and “Artificial Intelligence.” He also became known for his voice work, most notably in the “Kingdom Hearts” video game series. He starred alongside Michael Caine in “Secondhand Lions” before taking a hiatus from film to perform in the Broadway production of “American Buffalo.”

Haley Joel Osment Adult Videos

Osment’s adult acting career began with a leading role in the show “Sex Ed,” followed by numerous roles in miniseries and web series. In 2019, he appeared in the Netflix film “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.”

Haley Joel Osment Salary

For “The Sixth Sense,” Osment earned $150,000. In contrast, his co-star Bruce Willis earned $14 million upfront plus 17% of gross receipts, which amounted to a $120 million payday. Osment then earned $1 million for “Pay It Forward” and $2 million for “A.I.: Artificial Intelligence.” During the peak of his career, Osment earned around $5 million, equivalent to about $8 million today.

Personal Life

An avid golfer since the age of seven, Osment joined the U.S. team for the All-Star Cup under coach Mark O’Meara in 2005 and participated in the Michael Douglas & Friends Celebrity Golf Tournament. He also plays the guitar and piano. Osment currently resides in New York City.

Legal Issues

In 2006, Osment pleaded no contest to driving under the influence after a car crash and accepted a misdemeanor charge of drug possession. He suffered serious injuries, including a broken rib and a fractured shoulder blade. Osment was sentenced to three years of probation, 60 hours of rehab, mandatory attendance at Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, and a $1,500 fine.

