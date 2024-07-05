George Hamilton Net Worth

George Hamilton, an American actor, boasts a net worth of $20 million. He is best known for his leading roles in various films during the 1960s, such as “Home From the Hill,” “Your Cheatin’ Heart,” and “By Love Possessed.” His breakout role came with the 1959 film “Crime and Punishment U.S.A,” which earned him a Golden Globe Award.

Early Life

George Stevens Hamilton was born on August 12, 1939, in Memphis, Tennessee. Raised in Blytheville, Arkansas, alongside his two brothers, Hamilton claims that he was the victim of statutory rape by his stepmother, June Howard, at the age of 12. He attended high school in Tarrytown, New York, and graduated in 1957.

George Hamilton Career

Hamilton began his career in television with roles in shows like “The Veil” and “Cimarron City.” His breakthrough came with a lead role in the 1959 film “Crime and Punishment U.S.A.” This performance caught the attention of Vincente Minnelli, who cast him in “Home from the Hill” in 1960, leading to a long-term contract with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM).

During the 1960s, Hamilton appeared in numerous films, including “Where the Boys Are,” “By Love Possessed,” “Light in the Piazza,” and “Your Cheatin’ Heart.” Despite mixed critical reception and varying box office success, he was reportedly making about $100,000 per movie. Over the following decades, he continued to act in films and television, earning a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2009.

Business Ventures

In the 1980s, Hamilton diversified his career with several business ventures, including creating his own skincare products and sun tanning systems. He also opened tanning salons across the United States. In the 1990s, he opened a cigar lounge in New York and expanded to other cities like Las Vegas. He also released his own line of cigars.

George Hamilton Brand Endorsements

From 2016 to 2018, Hamilton appeared in a series of commercials for KFC.

George Hamilton Relationships

In the mid-1960s, Hamilton had a relationship with Lynda Bird Johnson, the daughter of President Lyndon B. Johnson. He married actress Alana Stewart in 1972, and they had a son in 1974 before divorcing in 1975. Despite their divorce, Hamilton and Stewart reunited in the 1990s to host the daytime talk show “George & Alana.” Hamilton has claimed to have dated four different Miss Worlds and was single as of 2019, though he enjoys dating various women.

Real Estate

Church Hill, Mississippi : In 1985, Hamilton sold a 220-acre property with an 18-room mansion for $500,000 to members of the Krishna Consciousness religion.

: In 1985, Hamilton sold a 220-acre property with an 18-room mansion for $500,000 to members of the Krishna Consciousness religion. Aspen : In 1993, he sold a remodeled Victorian-style mansion for $2.7 million, originally listed at $3.2 million.

: In 1993, he sold a remodeled Victorian-style mansion for $2.7 million, originally listed at $3.2 million. Beverly Hills : Hamilton once owned the famous Grayhall mansion.

: Hamilton once owned the famous Grayhall mansion. West Hollywood : He sold a two-unit condo in Sierra Towers for $1.55 million in 1999.

: He sold a two-unit condo in Sierra Towers for $1.55 million in 1999. Los Angeles : In 2008, he purchased a luxury condo in the Wilshire Corridor for $1.1 million and later leased it for $5,500 per month.

: In 2008, he purchased a luxury condo in the Wilshire Corridor for $1.1 million and later leased it for $5,500 per month. West Palm Beach: In 2009, Hamilton sold an 1,800-square-foot condo for $1.2 million, which he had purchased in 2008 for $525,000.

George Hamilton’s career and business ventures, combined with strategic real estate investments, have contributed to his impressive net worth of $20 million.