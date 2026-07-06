Hamas has dissolved its governing body in Gaza, ending 20 years of rule there

In a move that marks the most significant political shift in Gaza in nearly two decades, Hamas announced today the dissolution of its de facto government, clearing the way for a U.S.-backed technocratic committee to assume civilian administration of the Palestinian territory.

The announcement, made at a press conference in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza, comes as the second phase of the October 2025 ceasefire—which was supposed to include Hamas’s disarmament and a gradual Israeli withdrawal—remains stalled.

Hamas confirmed it had dissolved the “Government Emergency Committee,” the administrative body that has overseen governance in Gaza since the group seized control from rival Fatah in 2007. The committee’s head, Mohammed al-Farra, officially submitted his resignation.

Ismail al-Thawabta, director of the Hamas-run media office, stated that technical and professional staff would remain in their positions to prevent an administrative vacuum, and that approximately 60,000 government employees would continue working under the new authority.

“The head of the government’s emergency committee, Mohammed al-Farra, has officially submitted his resignation. He has also decided to dissolve the committee to facilitate the administrative and governmental transition to the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG),” al-Thawabta told AFP.

The dissolution paves the way for the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) , a 15-member body of Palestinian technocrats led by Ali Shaath, a civil engineer. The NCAG was created by the Board of Peace, which U.S. President Donald Trump established when he brokered the ceasefire in October 2025.

The committee has been based in Cairo since mid-January but has not yet begun operating inside Gaza, reportedly due to Israeli objections.

Ali Shaath wrote on X that the NCAG is “fully prepared to assume its national responsibilities as soon as the necessary resources and capabilities are available”. He added: “The fundamental requirements for the commission’s success are the existence of one authority and one law under a clear reference framework, and one weapon subject to that authority”.

The Trump-appointed Board of Peace, tasked with monitoring the ceasefire plan, said it “noted” Hamas’s move but stressed that “ultimately, our assessment will be guided by actions, not promises, to meet the critical needs of the people of Gaza”. The board reiterated its core principle: “one authority, one law and one weapon”—meaning all arms in Gaza must ultimately fall under NCAG control.

Board of Peace envoy Nikolay Mladenov described the decision as underscoring “the importance of bringing the roadmap discussions to a successful conclusion,” calling the roadmap “the bridge between declarations and implementation”.

There was no immediate official comment from Israel. However, an anonymous Israeli official had earlier dismissed the potential move as “meaningless,” with one source telling media that “all Hamas members keep their jobs—it’s a hollow trick”. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated Israel will not withdraw from Gaza and has ordered the military to expand its control to 70% of the territory.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem told AFP: “Hamas has taken a new step in that it will no longer be in charge of the Gaza Strip, in order to remove any pretexts for the occupation, which continues its aggression and war of extermination”. Qassem emphasized that Hamas does not seek a post-war governing role and is ready to hand over all governance and security files.

The announcement comes as the ceasefire’s second phase—which was supposed to include Hamas’s disarmament

Analysts view the move as a calculated effort to pressure Israel and appeal directly to the Trump administration. “From Hamas’s perspective, this checks a few boxes,” a diplomatic source told AFP. “It shows they are moving the process forward, puts the spotlight on what they portray as Israel’s failure to follow through on its commitments”.

Muhammad Shehada, a Gaza expert at the European Council on Foreign Relations, described the statement as Hamas’s attempt to “talk over Netanyahu’s head” and appeal to Trump, emphasizing that Hamas is “willing to give up everything vis-a-vis governance from A to Z”.

According to a Kan news report, Hamas has decided to stall for time in negotiations, assessing that Netanyahu is doing the same due to the upcoming Knesset election in October 2026. The group reportedly believes Netanyahu views any concession on Gaza as “political suicide”.

Despite the symbolic significance of dissolving its government, Hamas has not agreed to disarm—and that remains the central obstacle.

“Hamas has not agreed to disarming itself and that is still the sticking point,” said Mkhaimar Abusada, a political expert from Gaza. He described the move as a “symbolic gesture,” adding: “The problem is not with dissolving their governmental committee, but with agreeing to disarmament”.

Hamas has consistently refused to lay down its weapons until Israel halts its attacks in Gaza. The group is demanding the establishment of a Palestinian administration before it will consider handing over any part of its arsenal.

The NCAG remains in Cairo, unable to enter Gaza. Hamas has called on mediators and the international community to pressure Israel to allow the committee to enter the territory. “We call on all concerned and relevant parties to immediately accelerate the steps for the NCAG to enter quickly and assume its national and administrative duties,” al-Thawabta said.

But as one analyst noted, even if everything goes according to plan, “Israel still has ultimate control over everything in Gaza… Israel would still foil NCAG”.

For now, the dissolution appears to be more symbolic than substantive—a political chess move in a much larger, stalled negotiation. The core issue, as it has been for months, remains Hamas’s refusal to disarm. Until that changes, the future of Gaza’s governance hangs in the balance.

Sources: AFP, Reuters, Xinhua, CNN, Al-Monitor, The Times of Israel, and other verified news reports as of July 6, 2026.