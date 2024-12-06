Harassment Case Against Lizzo Dropped

Lizzo has won a key ruling in her ongoing legal battle with a stylist who claims she was subjected to racial and sexual harassment and a hostile work environment by members of the singer’s management team while on tour in 2023, as well as unpaid overtime.

A Los Angeles federal judge ruled on Monday that wardrobe assistant Asha Daniels could not sue the Grammy winner as an individual, after identifying the singer’s touring and payroll companies as her employers. But Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc remains a defendant in the ongoing case.

US district judge Fernando L Aenlle-Rocha dismissed all seven causes of action against Lizzo, and those regarding her tour manager Carlina Gugliotta.

The judge also granted a partial motion to dismiss several of the claims due to the fact that Daniels worked for the company while on tour in Europe, where American employment laws do not apply.

Accusations and response

Fashion designer Daniels claims Lizzo oversaw an “unsafe, sexually charged workplace culture”, which the singer has denied.

She accused the star’s wardrobe manager of making “racist and fatphobic” comments and mocking black women in the entourage.

A spokesperson for the singer called the case an “absurd publicity stunt”.

Her lawyers described Daniels as a “disgruntled” former employee with “meritless and salacious” claims.

Lizzo, known for tracks like Truth Hurts and Juice, built her reputation on body positivity, but last year found herself the subject of several similar accusations.

Daniels’ case echoed previous allegations made by three of Lizzo’s former tour dancers, who sued the star in August last year, accusing her of sexual harassment and fat-shaming over multiple incidents in 2021 and 2023.

In a statement at the time, Lizzo denied the allegations, saying: “These sensationalised stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behaviour on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.”

The star and her Big Grrrl Big Touring company have requested that the court dismiss the dancers’ allegations. The dancers are requesting a jury trial.

In April this year, Lizzo – real name Melissa Viviane Jefferson – assured her fans online that she would not be leaving the limelight anytime soon.

She previously wrote: “I quit”, saying she was fed up with being targeted for her looks and character online.

But she later clarified in a new video: “When I say ‘I quit’, I mean I quit giving any negative energy attention.”

