Beyoncé Shuts Down Tour Rumors After Netflix Halftime Show Announcement

Beyoncé has denied reports that she is planning a tour next year following her much-anticipated Christmas Day halftime performance.

“Untrue. Nothing to report here. Whenever there is any news, you will hear it directly from the source first,” the singer’s longtime publicist, Yvette Noel-Schure, wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday.

The clarification came after Hits Daily Double, a respected music industry publication, claimed that Beyoncé was preparing for an upcoming tour. Additional reports suggested the singer was planning a series of UK stadium shows for the summer of 2024, including multiple dates at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Beyoncé, 43, has been riding high on the success of her latest album, Cowboy Carter, which debuted in March. The country-inspired project earned 11 Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year, solidifying her status as the most-nominated artist in Grammy history with 99 career nods.

While fans eagerly await the chance to see her perform songs from Cowboy Carter, no official tour has been announced. However, Beyoncé will debut tracks from the album during the halftime show at the Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans NFL game on December 25, which will stream live on Netflix.

Netflix teased that the performance will feature “special guests” from the album, which boasts collaborations with music legends like Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Miley Cyrus, and Post Malone.

Beyoncé’s last tour, the record-breaking Renaissance World Tour, ran from May to October 2023, grossing $579 million across 56 shows in North America and Europe. The tour’s success was further celebrated with a concert film that generated $44.4 million at the box office.

Also Read: Kellie Pickler Dragging Late Husband Kyle Jacobs’ Parents To Court In Fight Over His Estate