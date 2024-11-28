Close Menu
    ENTERTAINMENT

    Kellie Pickler Dragging Late Husband Kyle Jacobs’ Parents To Court In Fight Over His Estate

    A legal battle involving Kellie Pickler and her late husband’s estate, Kyle Jacobs, has taken a new turn as Reed and Sharon Jacobs, believed to be connected to the case, defend their actions.

    The pair admitted to entering Pickler’s residence but claimed their visit was conducted “at the express invitation of [Kellie] and her counsel.”

    They allege that the visit was to discuss the transfer of items belonging to Kyle Jacobs’ estate.

    Reed and Sharon further stated that the items in question were provided to them directly by Pickler during the visit, arguing that they are under no obligation to provide her with a detailed list of these items.

    Husband Kyle Jacobs’ Parents

    In response, they have asked the court to dismiss Pickler’s petition. The case, which has drawn significant public interest, remains unresolved.

    Kellie Pickler and Kyle Jacobs, a renowned songwriter and producer, were married in 2011. Jacobs tragically passed away earlier this year. The Davidson County Medical Examiner reported his cause of death as an “intraoral shotgun wound.”

