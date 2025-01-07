Hardik Pandya Net Worth 2025

Hardik Pandya, an iconic all-rounder in Indian cricket, has made a significant mark on the international stage and in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Known for his aggressive batting, sharp bowling, and athletic fielding, Pandya has represented India across all three formats of the game. As of 2025, Hardik Pandya net worth is estimated at ₹91 crore.

Hardik Pandya Net Worth ₹91 crore Date of Birth October 11, 1993 Place of Birth Choryasi, Surat, Gujarat Nationality Indian Profession Cricketer

Cricketing Career and Achievements

Hardik Pandya captains the Mumbai Indians in the IPL, one of the most successful franchises in the league’s history. His performances in key tournaments, such as the ICC Champions Trophy and the ICC Men’s World Cup, have cemented his position as one of India’s premier all-rounders. His fiery 76 off 43 balls in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy final against Pakistan remains a standout innings, despite India losing the match.

In the latest ICC Men’s T20I Rankings, Pandya has achieved the No.1 spot among all-rounders, reflecting his consistent performances. His charisma and flamboyant personality have endeared him to fans, even as controversies occasionally surrounded his career.

Hardik Pandya Net Worth

Hardik Pandya’s net worth of ₹91 crore stems from his lucrative cricket contracts, IPL earnings, endorsements, and investments. His rise from a ₹10 lakh IPL signing in 2015 to one of the highest-paid cricketers in India is a remarkable journey.

Hardik Pandya Salary from the BCCI

As an A Grade player in the BCCI contract system, Hardik earns an annual salary of ₹5 crore. This classification recognizes his importance to the Indian cricket team. While he faced setbacks during a brief demotion to Grade C, his performances have since reaffirmed his status as a vital member of the team.

Hardik Pandya IPL Salary

Hardik Pandya’s IPL journey began when the Mumbai Indians signed him in 2015 for ₹10 lakh. His impressive performances saw his salary increase to ₹11 crore by 2018, a figure that held steady until 2021. After being appointed captain of the Mumbai Indians, his annual IPL salary rose to ₹15 crore, underlining his value to the franchise.

Hardik Pandya’s House

Hardik Pandya resides in a luxurious penthouse on Waghodia Road, valued at ₹3.6 crore. The home reflects Pandya’s personality, featuring opulent interiors and stylish décor. Additionally, Hardik and his brother Krunal Pandya share an apartment in Mumbai’s upscale Versova area, further showcasing their taste for elite living.

Hardik Pandya’s Car Collection

Hardik Pandya’s passion for luxury extends to his impressive car collection, which includes:

Audi A6

Lamborghini Huracan EVO

Range Rover Vogue

Mercedes G-Wagon

Rolls Royce

Porsche Cayenne

This collection highlights his affinity for high-end automobiles, blending style and performance.

Hardik Pandya Brand Endorsements

Hardik Pandya’s popularity makes him a sought-after figure for brand endorsements. He represents a wide range of brands, including:

Monster Energy

The Souled Store

Dream11

Hala Play

Gulf Oil

Gillette

Villain Life Perfumes

Zaggle

Sin Denim

BoAt

Oppo

Reliance Retail

In addition to endorsements, Pandya has made strategic investments in various sectors, adding further streams of income to his portfolio.