Harry Kane To Bayern Munich: Manchester United Out Of The Race As PSG And Bayern Munich Remain Interested

Tottenham striker Harry Kane’s potential move to Premier League rivals Manchester United this summer is now off the table, as per BBC Sport reports.

The England international, whose contract with Spurs has entered its final 12 months, has been a subject of intense transfer speculation, particularly with Old Trafford as a rumored destination.

However, recent developments suggest that Manchester United is no longer pursuing the signing, leaving PSG and Bayern Munich as the remaining contenders with a chance to secure a deal.

Also Read: Al Hilal Enters The Fray For Kylian Mbappe With Record-Breaking €300m Bid

The situation is now at a critical juncture for Tottenham, as they must decide whether to extend Kane’s contract, allow him to leave this summer, or risk losing him on a free transfer next year.

Joe Lewis’ Stance on Harry Kane’s Future

Tottenham Hotspur’s owner, Joe Lewis, is facing a significant decision regarding the future of Harry Kane at the club.

With Bayern Munich persistently pursuing the 29-year-old striker and already facing two rejected bids, time is running out for Spurs to reach an agreement.

According to recent reports, Joe Lewis has taken a firm stance, stating that if a new contract is not agreed upon, then a sale must be completed this summer.

This puts additional pressure on Tottenham’s management to resolve the situation swiftly and make a decisive move.

Tottenham’s Priority: Randal Kolo Muani

Should Harry Kane’s departure materialize, Tottenham has reportedly identified their priority replacement in the summer transfer window.

Reports indicate that the club is eyeing a move for Eintracht Frankfurt’s talented star, Randal Kolo Muani.

The French international forward has been impressing with his performances over the past year, attracting interest from several clubs, including Tottenham.

Securing Kolo Muani’s signature would be crucial for Spurs to bolster their attacking options and fill the potential void left by Kane’s departure.

Bayern Munich’s Hope for a $100 Million Harry Kane Transfer Saga

As the Harry Kane transfer saga continues, Bayern Munich remains determined to land the coveted striker.

The German club is reportedly hopeful of concluding a deal that could be worth up to $100 million. Their pursuit of Kane is a clear indication of their desire to strengthen their attacking line with a proven and prolific goalscorer.

While PSG and Bayern Munich remain keen on securing Harry Kane’s services, the coming weeks will be crucial for Tottenham as they navigate this high-stakes situation.

Fans and football enthusiasts worldwide will be closely following developments to see how this transfer saga unfolds.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...