Harvey Grant Siblings: All About Horace Grant

Harvey Grant, born on July 4, 1965, in Augusta, Georgia, is a retired American professional basketball player who carved out an 11-season career in the National Basketball Association as a versatile forward.

Raised in Sparta, Georgia, he came from a strong basketball family and grew up alongside his identical twin brother.

His journey through college took him from Independence Community College to Clemson University before he transferred to the University of Oklahoma, where he emerged as a first-round NBA prospect.

Selected 12th overall by the Washington Bullets in the 1988 draft, he developed from a bench piece into a reliable starter and hardworking role player.

Grant is also the father of three sons, Jerai, Jerian, and Jerami, who have all gone on to play professional basketball, extending the family’s basketball legacy.

Siblings

Harvey has an identical twin brother, Horace Grant, with whom he shares a lifelong bond rooted in their basketball upbringing in Georgia.

Born minutes apart, the two starred together at Hancock Central High School, leading their team to the 1982-83 state semifinals with their nearly identical styles of play.

While Harvey went on to Oklahoma and the Washington Bullets, Horace became a standout at Clemson University, where he led the ACC in scoring, rebounding, and field-goal percentage.

Horace’s NBA career eclipsed Harvey’s in accolades: he won four championships with the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers, made four All-Defensive Teams, and earned a 1994 All-Star selection.

Career

Grant began his NBA career in 1988-89 with the Washington Bullets, posting 5.6 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game as a rookie adjusting to the league.

His role increased in 1989-90, and by 1990-91 he delivered a breakout season with 18.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.2 steals per game, becoming the Bullets’ offensive focal point.

This leap placed him in All-Star discussions, though team results limited wider recognition.

In June 1993, he was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers for Kevin Duckworth, joining a roster that included Clyde Drexler.

During his Portland stint, he averaged 14.0 points in 1993-94 and helped the team reach the playoffs, including a Western Conference Finals appearance.

A return to Washington in 1996 saw his role reduced amid a youth movement, as he averaged 4.1 points per game.

He had a brief return to Portland during the 1997-98 lockout year before joining the Philadelphia 76ers in 1998-99 as a veteran presence under coach Larry Brown.

Grant averaged 3.1 points in his final season and retired after a trade to Orlando that did not result in playing time.

Post-retirement, he moved into coaching, beginning in the USBL with the Maryland Mustangs and later spending years developing players at Hampton University.

Accolades

Grant’s selection as the 12th pick in the 1988 draft reflected his strong college résumé, which included helping Oklahoma reach the National Championship game that year.

He posted five consecutive seasons of double-digit scoring between 1990 and 1995, solidifying his reputation as a dependable offensive contributor.

Grant’s career-best performances included a 41-point game against Charlotte on December 20, 1992, 16 rebounds versus Cleveland on April 3, 1991, eight assists against Orlando on January 21, 1991, six steals against Houston on December 11, 1995, and six blocks versus Milwaukee on March 8, 1989.

Across 824 regular-season games, he totaled 8,531 points (10.3 per game), 3,803 rebounds (4.6), and 1,440 assists (1.7).

He also averaged 14.7 points in 50 playoff games.