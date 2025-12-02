Sydel Curry Siblings: All About Stephen and Seth Curry

Sydel Alicia Curry-Lee, born on October 20, 1994, in Charlotte, North Carolina, emerged from a lineage steeped in athletic excellence as the daughter of former NBA player Dell Curry and former college volleyball standout Sonya Curry.

As the only daughter and youngest of three children, Sydel inherited her mother’s affinity for volleyball rather than the basketball legacy of her father and brothers, choosing the sport to forge her own identity within a basketball-dominated household.

Raised in a nomadic childhood mirroring her father’s professional career, she eventually settled back in Charlotte, where she attended Charlotte Christian School and began to stand out as a leader on the volleyball court.

Sydel pursued higher education at Elon University, majoring in psychology while competing at a high level in volleyball until injuries prompted her early retirement.

Now 31, she has been married to NBA guard Damion Lee since September 1, 2018, and is a mother to three children: son Daxon, born in November 2021; daughter Daryn, born in August 2023; and son Dacen, a natural conception welcomed in May 2025 after fertility challenges including IVF.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Sydel has two older brothers, Stephen and Seth Curry.

Stephen Wardell Curry II, born March 14, 1988, stands as the eldest sibling and a global basketball icon, currently the starting point guard for the Golden State Warriors.

A four-time NBA champion, two-time league MVP, and one-time Finals MVP, Stephen revolutionized the game with his unparalleled three-point shooting, amassing records that include the most career threes in NBA history.

Seth Adam Curry, born August 23, 1990, follows as the middle child and a journeyman NBA guard, currently with the Charlotte Hornets after stints with teams like the Philadelphia 76ers and Portland Trail Blazers.

Known for his sharpshooting prowess, Seth carved his own niche despite going undrafted, earning respect as a reliable sixth man.

Career

At Charlotte Christian School, Sydel became a four-year starter and three-year captain, leading her team to two Southern Section Division IV titles and achieving a school-record 38 wins during her senior year.

Her high school success earned her NSCAA High School All-American and Parade Magazine All-American honors in 2013, positioning her as a top collegiate prospect.

Also Read: Drew Barry Siblings: Meet Brent, Jon, Scooter and Canyon

Enrolling at Elon University in 2013, Sydel redshirted her first year after an ACL injury in a scrimmage but returned in 2014 as a redshirt freshman, starting nine matches and ranking second on the team with 360 assists.

Between 2014 and 2016, she appeared in 81 matches for the Phoenix, recording 2,381 career assists, placing her eighth on the program’s all-time list while serving as a key setter in the CAA Conference.

Persistent injuries, however, led her to announce her retirement in February 2017, months before completing her degree.

Undeterred, Sydel transitioned into media and business, launching her lifestyle blog A Curry Girl to advocate for mental health in an online space often resistant to vulnerability.

In May 2021, she debuted the podcast Because Life, which focuses on normalizing mental health discussion through personal storytelling and professional insight.

Her entrepreneurial ventures expanded with the founding of Domaine Curry Wines alongside Ayesha Curry in 2018, a brand later acquired by Constellation Brands in 2023 and relaunched with empowering blends such as the 2021 Cabernet Sauvignon under the Femme 31 motto inspired by Proverbs 31.

Accolades

Throughout her volleyball career, Sydel accumulated honors that reflected both her skill and perseverance, beginning with first-team all-state and all-conference distinctions while captaining Charlotte Christian School.

Nationally, her senior year concluded with NSCAA High School All-American and Parade Magazine All-American recognition in 2013.

At Elon University, her breakout redshirt freshman year earned her the CAA Most Improved Player award in 2014.

By her junior season in 2016, Sydel had reached elite collegiate status, earning NCCSIA First Team All-State, third-team All-America, and first-team All-Southeast Region honors, as well as CAA first-team recognition and an Offensive Player of the Week award on October 31.

She was also named the Elon Phoenix Team MVP for the 2016 season, a distinction voted by teammates acknowledging her leadership and on-court impact.

Outside of volleyball, Sydel has earned meaningful recognition in her advocacy and personal endeavors, including the renaming of Elon’s women’s volleyball locker room in her honor in 2018, a heartfelt gift from Stephen and Seth to commemorate her contributions to the program.