Heavy security as 539 kilos of gold is moved from DRC through JKIA to SA

There was extraordinary security at a warehouse at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Friday August 29, 2025 when a consignment of gold arrived there from DRC.

The 539.3 kilograms of gold valued at USD45.5 million (Sh5.8 billion) arrived from Kibali Gold Mine in Kinshasa, DRC.

officials said there were also pockets of silver in the cargo in 29 packages aboard a private jet.

It had been imported by Rand Refinery Limited Road Industries West Gemstones of South Africa.

The arrival prompted mobilization of security officials who verified the cargo before it was moved to the Swissport Cargo Center under heavy security.

The consignment was later flown to Johannesburg, South Africa on Saturday August 30, 2025, officials said.

Officials said they enhanced security to avoid any form of incident on the cargo.

The Kibali Gold Mine is a combined open pit and underground gold mine in the Haut-Uélé province of the northeast Democratic Republic of the Congo. By area, it is one of the largest in Africa. The mine is named for the nearby Kibali River.

It is co-owned by Anglo Gold Ashanti, Barrick Gold Corporation and Sokimo, a state owned mining company.

DRC has in the past accused Kenya of being used as a transit point for illegally mined gold from their country. This prompted operations to tame the practice after claims the proceeds were used to fund war in the country.

There have also been incidents of fake gold being shipped through Kenya from Uganda and DRC. This emerged to be part of a conning scheme by the fake gold dealers. The targets for the conning scheme were foreigners.

Police say most of the suspects behind the incidents have been arrested and arraigned and their cases remain active in courts.

The operations have been mounted in the past years after many foreigners complained they had been scammed in the city.

Nairobi was increasingly turning to be the hub for fake gold deals, which prompted the operations.

Police say they have dozens of cases of complaints from foreigners who say they had been conned by Kenyans pretending to be selling gold.

In efforts to address such incidents, the DCI had asked embassies in the country to join the fight against the vice by urging them to advise their nationals engaged in trade to follow procedures.

“We urge the Embassies (High Commissions) to advise their nationals coming in for business to be apprised of con business of gold going on in the country and first contact the Department of Mines and Geology for the procedure that pertains to buying and selling of gold and other precious metals,” the DCI said.