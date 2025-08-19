HELB Disburses Sh9.46 Billion To Over 300,000 University Students

The Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) has released a total of Sh9.46 billion to university students to support tuition and upkeep for the new academic cycle.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba, in a statement issued on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, confirmed that the funds have been disbursed to 309,178 university students.

According to the CS, the amount includes Sh5.78 billion for tuition and Sh3.7 billion for student upkeep.

“Students are advised to check their HELB portal to confirm receipt of the funds and to access detailed information regarding their individual HELB loan accounts,” Ogamba said.

He assured the public that the government remains committed to ensuring fair access to university education.

“The Government will continue to provide the requisite funding to ensure that higher education remains accessible and affordable and that no student is left behind on account of financial limitations,” Ogamba said.

Earlier, the CS announced that 136,634 first-time university students have already been awarded loans for the 2025/2026 academic year.

“As of August 15, 2025, HELB has awarded loans to 136,634 eligible first-time university applicants who successfully submitted their applications,” he said.

Under the new Student-Centred Funding Model, university students are expected to pay between Sh5,814 and Sh75,000 per semester, depending on their family income and programme of study.

Ogamba urged students to confirm their upkeep disbursement via the HEF portal and liaise with their university finance offices for fee processing. Universities will access the tuition funds directly through the HELB Institution Portal.