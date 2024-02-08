Former CS Henry Rotich Lands Gov’t Job After Acquittal

Former Treasury CS Henry Rotich has landed a State job, two months after his acquittal in the Sh63 billion Arror and Kimwarer graft case.

President William Ruto named Rotich Senior advisor on Fiscal Affairs and Budget Policy in his office.

Trial Magistrate Eunice Nyutu while dismissing the case against Rotich and others, said that there was no evidence to warrant them being placed on their defense.

“All the accused persons in this case are hereby acquitted under section 210 due to lack of evidence as a result of the reckless dereliction of duty by the prosecution,” the court found.

The court also found that the prosecution’s case appeared “to be a well-choreographed acquittal” as they only led eight witnesses out of the 41 they had intended to examine.

Further, the court found that the State counsel did not table evidence showing that there was procurement done concerning the two dams.

The magistrate while acquitting the accused found that there was no evidence to show that they failed to follow procurement laws.

The court ruled that the ODPP’s conduct and behavior should be examined when it comes to initiating cases that they do not plan to pursue all the way to completion.

Rotich on his part said he will give a detailed statement as he condemned those who plotted against him.

“I think the devil has been ashamed and I believe he will permanently be ashamed for those who schemed this evil work…I will give a more detailed reaction,” Rotich said.