Herder injured by explosive at grazing field in Samburu

A herder was injured by an explosive he found and stepped on at a grazing field in Kamanga, Samburu County.

The victim, an eight-year-old boy, was taking care of the family’s goats in the area when he stepped on the device that was on the ground, oblivious to the dangers it posed.

The explosive, whose details are yet to be explained, went off and seriously wounded the boy in the abdomen and legs, police said.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and admitted there in stable condition. The area is used as a training field for many agencies. This is among others aimed at ensuring the region, which is turning to be a terror hotbed, is safe, officials say.

The Kenya Defence Forces personnel are among those who visited the scene as part of the probe into the incident on November 18, police said.

There have been calls on authorities to mop up explosives abandoned in the training fields that continue to maim many locals.

Elsewhere in Nairobi’s Huruma area, police recovered a Falcon pistol from an escaping suspect. The suspect had been hiding in a dark alley when police on patrol approached him. He instead sprinted off prompting a brief chase by the curious officers.

Police said he dropped the weapon on the road in the Kiamaiko area and disappeared into the darkness in the Wednesday dawn drama.

The suspect knew police focus would shift to the weapon and not him. And it worked out when the police opened the paper bag that contained the weapon and confirmed it was a weapon.

Police said they are looking for the suspect and that the weapon was taken for ballistic tests to know if it had been used in any form of crime.