High-profile firearm trafficker suspect arrested

A suspected key player in an illegal arms trafficking network has been arrested after police intercepted him at the Kanyonyo Vehicle Checkpoint while he was travelling to Nairobi.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, the National Police Service (NPS) said officers conducted a targeted search of the suspect’s vehicle and recovered firearms together with a large cache of ammunition.

According to preliminary investigations, the suspect is believed to be involved in the illegal sale, supply and distribution of firearms and ammunition across several regions of the country.

Police said the interception disrupted what they described as a major criminal supply chain that was allegedly intended to fuel criminal activities in Nairobi and its surrounding areas.

“The suspect is currently in police custody and is assisting detectives with ongoing investigations to uncover his wider network of suppliers and buyers,” the NPS said.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned in court to face relevant charges once investigations are completed.

Police reaffirmed their commitment to combating the proliferation of illegal firearms and safeguarding public security.

“The National Police Service reiterates its unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all Kenyans, residents and visitors,” the statement said.

The service also urged members of the public to remain vigilant and continue reporting suspicious activities to security agencies as efforts to dismantle criminal networks continue.