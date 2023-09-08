Hong Kong And Southern China Grapple With Historic Flooding Amidst Record Rainfall

Hong Kong and several cities in southern China are facing extensive flooding due to some of the heaviest rainfall ever recorded in the area.

The relentless downpour began on Thursday and has since caused severe disruptions across the region.

In Hong Kong, streets and subway stations found themselves underwater, prompting the closure of schools and workplaces.

The Hong Kong Observatory reported that this torrential rain is the most significant the city has witnessed in nearly 140 years.

Authorities have been compelled to execute multiple rescues, with images circulating on social media depicting locals navigating through submerged streets.

Hong Kong authorities disclosed on Friday that, in the past 24 hours, at least 83 people were admitted to hospitals due to the adverse weather conditions.

The heavy rainfall has also triggered landslides, resulting in road blockages. Weather agencies activated a “black” rainstorm signal on Thursday night, an alert issued when the precipitation surpasses 70mm per hour. Remarkably, the Hong Kong Observatory registered an hourly rainfall of 158.1 millimeters, marking the highest figure since records began in 1884.

Videos shared on social media exhibited rainwater surging through the city, transforming streets into turbulent rivers and prompting individuals to seek refuge on vehicles and elevated platforms.

Southern China has also experienced relentless rainfall, with the city of Shenzhen, situated adjacent to Hong Kong, recording its most substantial rains since record-keeping commenced in 1952.

This inclement weather has resulted in the suspension of hundreds of flights in the broader Guangdong province. Local authorities have issued warnings of flash floods and advised residents in low-lying areas to consider evacuations.

The densely populated coastal regions of southern China are home to tens of millions of people, making them vulnerable to such natural disasters.

In Hong Kong, the cross-harbor tunnel, a vital thoroughfare linking the main island with the Kowloon peninsula in the north, was also deluged.

An astounding total of over 200mm of rain was recorded across Hong Kong Island, Kowloon, and the northeastern part of the city between 18:00 local time (10:00 GMT) and midnight. This volume exceeds the typical precipitation received by the entire city during certain months.

