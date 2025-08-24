House help arrested over murder of woman in Bungoma village 

Police are investigating the murder of a 78-year-old woman whose body was found on bed in Mayanja Vitunguu area, Bungoma County.

The body Mary Nekesa Muricho was found on her bed after suspected murder.

Police who visited the scene said the body had visible bruises on both legs, hands and cut above the eye.

There were also bloodstained clothes in the house when police arrived at the scene on Saturday August 23.

A house help who lived with the woman was arrested as a prime suspect in the murder.

Police believe the woman was murdered outside her house and the body later placed on bed. This was out of a struggle that was noticed outside and in the house.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other procedures.

In Kariene, Meru County, one Elias Murerwa died in hospital after he had been assaulted in a confrontation with a known assailant.

The deceased was admitted in hospital where he succumbed to the injuries. Police said they are investigating murder in the incident and that the assailant is at large after the August 21 death.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy.

Meanwhile, a man was arrested after he had cut and seriously wounded three people in Ngecha village in Kiambu County.

The incident happened on Saturday in Gatimu village where the man had armed himself with a machete and started assaulting everyone on sight.

Police said the 23-year-old man was subdued and arrested as he brandished a sharp machete while threatening to cut anybody who dared to approach him.

Tension had grown in the area with the mob threatening to lynch him before police arrived to rescue hi. He had by then cut and injured three people in the hands and legs.

The victims were admitted to a local hospital in stable condition. The motive of the incident is yet to be known and the man is expected to face charges on Monday, police said.