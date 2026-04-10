House help steals employer’s Sh700,000 in Thika, shares with boyfriend, family

Police arrested three suspects in connection with the theft of Sh700,000 from a house in Makongeni, Thika West Subcounty, Kiambu County.

The incident occurred on April 7, 2026 when a complainant told police she found the cash missing from a wardrobe where she had kept.

She had reportedly kept the cash in her wardrobe a day earlier, intending to use it to purchase land.

She told police she left for work, leaving behind her two children under the care of a house help, identified as Jacinta Ndunge Kiswili.

Upon returning home in the evening, the woman found the house help missing.

A check in the wardrobe revealed that the money had also disappeared. Efforts to reach the house help by phone were unsuccessful as it had been switched off.

Preliminary investigations led detectives to Tala in Machakos County, where the suspect was believed to have taken refuge at her boyfriend’s residence.

The boyfriend was later traced to Kitengela, where he had reportedly purchased a red TVS motorcycle using part of the stolen cash.

Police arrested the boyfriend and recovered the motorcycle, which has since been detained at Kitengela Police Station. A further search led to the recovery of Sh52,250 from his jacket and is believed to be part of the stolen cash.

The suspect later led officers to Tala, where Jacinta Ndunge Kiswili, aged 21, was arrested in a lodge.

Police recovered Sh197,000 from her possession, along with assorted new clothes and a box for an Itel A24 Pro mobile phone, though the handset itself was missing.

Further investigations revealed that part of the stolen money had been transferred via mobile money. The boyfriend is said to have sent Sh44,000 to his sister and Sh24,000 to his mother. The sister was subsequently arrested.

All three suspects are currently in police custody at Thika Police Station as investigations continue.

Elsewhere in Nyali, Mombasa, an American citizen was robbed of cash in an attack in a room.

The man had met a friend at a restaurant and decided to go to his room to rest because he was tired of noise that emanated from a neighbouring room in a short stay in Bamburi.

It was while at the friend’s house when four men stormed in and robbed him of his mobile phone, Sh14,000, USD1,400, 400 Euros, a laptop charger and swiped his card of USD1,600 before escaping.

Police said they were looking for the suspects in the attack on April 9 and that the foreigner was not injured